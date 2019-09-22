Susan Kelechi Watson Shows Off Marina, Her New Engagement Ring, at the 2019 Emmys

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 4:21 PM
Susan Kelechi Watson has reason to celebrate. Her NBC series, This Is Us, is up for an Emmy and returns for a fourth season on Tuesday, Sept. 24—and it gets better: She's engaged.
Watson, who stepped out on the Emmys red carpet with her brother, is engaged to Jaime Lincoln Smith. And she's named her new accessory: Marina. Yep, her ring is named Marina.
"He took me to Marina Del Rey as part of the day," Watson told E!'s Jason Kennedy at the 2019 Emmys.
So, she's at the Emmys, her show is coming back, she's engaged. That's enough to celebrate, right? It is, but it gets better for the woman who brings Beth Pearson to life week after week: She's costarring opposite Tom Hanks in the Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
Watson even had a nickname for her Oscar-winning costar: Sir Tom. She calls him that, in her head, of course. "There's a little pause before I say Tom because I'm putting the ‘sir' in there," she confessed. "There's something very weird about calling him Tom, but he is the kindest, most generous—just a wonderful person. And to be the legend that he is and to be that grounded is like a lesson for me."
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which also stars The Americans star Matthew Rhys, hits theaters in November. This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
