Susan Kelechi Watson Shows Off Marina, Her New Engagement Ring, at the 2019 Emmys

Susan Kelechi Watson has reason to celebrate. Her NBC series, This Is Us, is up for an Emmy and returns for a fourth season on Tuesday, Sept. 24—and it gets better: She's engaged.

Watson, who stepped out on the Emmys red carpet with her brother, is engaged to Jaime Lincoln Smith. And she's named her new accessory: Marina. Yep, her ring is named Marina.

"He took me to Marina Del Rey as part of the day," Watson told E!'s Jason Kennedy at the 2019 Emmys.