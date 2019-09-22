EXCLUSIVE!

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Why He's Feeling Like a "Proud Grandpa" at the 2019 Emmys

Sun., Sep. 22, 2019

Another night, another major awards show for Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He does at least know he's at the 2019 Emmys, though. We're pretty sure...

"I flew here from Wales, I have no idea what time it is," the tuxedo-sporting star of stage and screen told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on Live From the Red Carpet. "I'm not convinced you're not a hologram—it's 9 p.m. inside my body."

The Tony winner took a break from filming His Dark Materials and jetted to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater in honor of the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, on which he served as an executive producer.

The show, starring Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams as Broadway impresario Bob Fosse and his enduring creative partner Gwen Verdon, the woman not so much behind the guy as the one bolstering his every successful move, received 17 nominations this year, including acting nods for its lead stars and Outstanding Limited Series/TV Movie.

"I jumped up and down my apartment, I was so thrilled with Tommy Kail and our incredible creative team's amazing work," Miranda recalled hearing about the series' impressive haul on nominations morning. So far, it's won three, for hair, makeup and music direction.

"I'm just like a—I can't even say proud papa, I didn't do that much," Miranda graciously acknowledged. "I'm like a proud grandpa."

And if the grandkids happen to win him a trophy tonight, he's sure to make room wherever the family mementos take center stage.

"I'm going to cheer so loud," Miranda promised.

