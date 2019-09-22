See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Emmys

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 3:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Glitz, glamour and romance at the 2019 Emmys!

Famous couples turned the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards into the perfect date night as they brought their love to the purple carpet.

This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, looked picture perfect as they arrived to the show and posed for photos together. The performer could take home the prize for Lead Actor in a Drama Series at tonight's ceremony. 

He wasn't the only This Is Us cast member to bring their significant other to one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel on the NBC series, was ready to celebrate with his wife too.

While Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, showed off true Hollywood glam as they made their way inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the Emmys.

All eyes were also on Vera Farmiga and her husband, Renn Hawkey, as they stopped for photographers on the purple carpet. She could take home the trophy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in When They See Us.

Read

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Emmys

The Act performer Rhea Seehorn and her love, Graham Larson, were all smiles as they made their way inside for this year's Emmys which celebrates the best in television. While Rickey Minor and his wife, Karen Minor, looked equally thrilled to be on the purple carpet.

But, these weren't the only couples celebrating together at the Emmys, see all of your favorite celebrity duos in the gallery below.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

The This Is Us star and his stunning wife struck a pose as they make their way inside for the ceremony.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Christina Evangeline, Kenan Thompson

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Kenan Thompson & Christina Evangeline

The Saturday Night Live star and his wife stopped for photographers before heading into the big show.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Vera Farmiga, Renn Hawkey

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Vera Farmiga & Renn Hawkey

The When They See Us performer and her musician husband are a truly striking duo.

Article continues below

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Nicole Huertas, Jon Huertas

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jon Huertas & Nicole Huertas

The This Is Us actor is accompanied by his gorgeous wife at the Emmy Awards.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Graham Larson, Rhea Seehorn

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Graham Larson & Rhea Seehorn

The Act performer and her love were simply stunning on the purple carpet.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Rickey Minor, Karen Minor

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Rickey Minor & Karen Minor

The musical director and his wife were all smiles on the carpet at the Emmys. 

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Emmys , 2019 Emmys , Awards , Celebrities , Red Carpet , TV , Entertainment , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.