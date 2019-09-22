Jameela Jamil Describes Tearful Goodbye to the Good Place at the 2019 Emmys

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jameela Jamil came to the 2019 Emmys to slay.
Despite having gastritis the day before the award show, the star is powering through in a beautiful powder blue, strapless gown. On her Instagram Story, the actress revealed that she had to have an IV in order to get the strength to attend the show!
After posing for the barrage of cameras on the carpet, Jameela stopped to chat with E! News about The Good Place's four nominations and the final season of the NBC series. Speaking about the final day of filming, she tells E! News, "I cried my face off and I never thought I would because I'm English because I'm dead and cold inside, but it really hit me when he walked towards me and said that's a series wrap; this man found me from nowhere plucked me from obscurity."
"I had never acted before gave me the chance of my lifetime everything I'm able to do in the world is because this man took a chance on me for no good reason and so it just killed me and I cried and cried and cried all night and it felt sad to say goodbye to that wonderful cast and this magical show," she explains.
But tonight, the star is not thinking about how much she will be missing The Good Place set. Instead, she will be celebrating their achievements in fabulous style. Plus, she revealed that while she uses a stylist for occasions like today, on the set she chose to do all her own hair and makeup, just so that she could get a few extra hours of sleep. "I said halfway through season one, I realized the girls were getting in like 4:45 or 4:30 in the morning and we had an hour and 45 minutes in hair and makeup I was like, 'How ugly do you think I am? I need half an hour. I'll do my own makeup.' So I did my own hair and makeup. I can't be funny when I'm tired," she jokes.
Jameela and the rest of The Good Place cast definitely had their work cut out for them this season. With dozens of quality shows on networks and various streaming services, the NBC show pulled out all the stops in order to stand out. They did so by inviting guest stars like Maya Rudolph, who actually snagged a nomination for the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.
Regardless of whether or not they win, the cast should be proud of the nomination considering they stand among other acclaimed shows like Schitt's Creek, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Veep, Russian Doll and Barry.
To see who takes home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, be sure to check out our complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!