Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 3:19 PM

Dascha Polanco, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It's time to celebrate the very best of TV!

We're just hours away from the 2019 Emmys and your favorite actors and actresses from the small screen are coming together to celebrate one incredible year.

While all eyes are on Game of Thrones and Veep, you can count on plenty of surprises as the awards are handed out one by one. And with a wide variety of presenters like Jimmy Kimmel, Taraji P. Henson and Seth Meyers, the live three-hour show promises to be jam-packed.

Before the telecast begins, however, we have to talk about the red carpet fashion.

Your favorite stars are all glammed up and wearing world famous designers from head-to-toe. For all of the looks—including a few familiar creatures from The Masked Singer—keep checking out our red carpet gallery below

Photos

Emmys 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Make sure to watch the show tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST only on Fox.

