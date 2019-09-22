Jonathan Van Ness Talks HIV+ Diagnosis and Recalls Asking If He Would Live to Be 75

When Jonathan Van Ness was first diagnosed as HIV-positive, he asked his doctor if he would grow old. She laughed.

The 32-year-old Queer Eye star revealed in his new memoir, Over the Top, and in an New York Times interview posted on Saturday that he was told at age 25 that he had the virus. In an cover interview with The Guardian's Observer Sunday newspaper, Van Ness said that on the day he was told he was HIV-positive, he asked the doctor if he could still live to be 75.

"She was, like, 'I will keep you alive long enough to die of a heart attack or cancer like everyone else,' and then she laughed uncontrollably," he said.

Im the '80s and '90s, the HIV virus, largely transmitted via unprotected sex and which turns to into AIDS barring proper treatment, was considered incurable and a guaranteed early death sentence. Over the past two decades, better drugs have been developed and made available and patients' outlooks have vastly improved. Van Ness told the Observer that the HIV virus is currently undetectable in his blood.