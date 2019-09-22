Star Trek's Aron Eisenberg Dead at Age 50

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 10:13 AM
Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Aron Eisenberg, who played fan-favorite Ferengi character Nog on the '90s series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died. He was 50.
The actor is survived by his new wife, Malíssa Longo, and two sons, Christopher Eisenberg and Nicholas Eisenberg.
Longo announced on Facebook on Saturday morning that Eisenberg was hospitalized in critical condition, without elaborating. That night, she revealed that he had died.
"It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today," she wrote. "He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him. He lived his life with such vigor and passion. He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn't want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient."
"He made me (and still makes me) want to be the best human I can possibly be, because he always strove to be the best human he could be," she continued. "His resilience and willingness to learn was and is an inspiration."
In 2016, Eisenberg and Longo got engaged. In her message on Saturday, Longo revealed they had eloped back in December after the holidays.
"We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money," she wrote. "While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer."
"I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other," she wrote. "Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways. There will never be another light like Aron's. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment I'm not sure how to do life without him... He is and always will be My California."
Eisenberg had battled serious health issues during his life. He was born with one kidney, which was defective, and it stunted his growth. He was on dialysis until age 13 and underwent a kidney transplant at 17. He received another kidney transplant in 2015.
Eisenberg played Nog, the first Ferengi to join Starfleet, on the series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, which aired from 1993 to 1999. He later played a Kazon on Star Trek: Voyager. In the early '90s, he appeared on shows such as The Wonder Years, Parker Lewis Can't Lose and Tales From the Crypt. In 2017, he had a recurring role on the series Blade of Honor. In recent years, he worked as a professional photographer.
"I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg," tweeted Armin Shimerman, who played Eisenberg's character's uncle Quark on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. "He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. [My wife] Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend...you will be missed. There are no words..."
"This sweet spirit," tweeted Nana Visitor, who played Kira Nerys on the series. "I knew all this to be absolutely true. One of the bravest people I knew. I am devastated. Sending love to everyone who loved him and his family."
Garrett Wang, who played Harry Kim on Star Trek: Voyager, posted a video of Eisenberg at a fan convention and also promoted a link to a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover his funeral costs.
Very sad to hear of the passing of my Star Trek brother Aron Eisenberg. Found this video from @DragonCon 2016 that I took of him doing what he loved to do: entertain fans. I will remember him most for his humor and sharp wit. Rest In Peace Aron. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/H9QBEFQpAD— Garrett Wang (王 以 瞻) (@GarrettRWang) September 22, 2019
"Very sad to hear of the passing of my Star Trek brother Aron Eisenberg," he wrote." Found this video from @DragonCon 2016 that I took of him doing what he loved to do: entertain fans. I will remember him most for his humor and sharp wit. Rest In Peace Aron. You will be missed."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?