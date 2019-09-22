Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Split: Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 10:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Summer lovin' happened so fast, especially after the kiss that launched a thousand rumors. But it was not meant to be.

On Saturday, E! News learns that Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have split after almost two months together

The 26-year-old singer and 31-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star's romance was made public in mid August, when photos of the two full-on making out in bikinis during a girls' trip to Italy were released. The two had traveled together with Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus and friends soon after Miley split from husband Liam Hemsworth after less than one year of marriage and a 10-year on-and-off relationship, and after Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner ended their own union after one year.

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source told E! News in mid August. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."

Following their breakup, Miley and Kaitlynn remain friends, E! News has learned.

Watch

Audrina Patridge Sounds Off on Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter

See a timeline of Miley and Kaitlynn's romance and split.

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Pre-Wedding, Indonesia

Instagram

Early August 2019: Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner Split

E! News learns that the Hills: New Beginnings couple has called it quits, a year after they had a non-binding marriage ceremony in Indonesia.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Mid August 2019: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split

Scores of fans' hearts are shattered when it is revealed that the fan-favorite couple has called it quits after less than a year of marriage, following an on-again, off-again 10-year relationship. The actor spends time with his family in his native Australia after the breakup.

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Mid August 2019: The Kiss That Launched a Thousand Rumors

Miley and Kaitlynn are photographed making out and cuddling in bikinis while vacationing with the singer's sister Brandi Cyrus and friends.

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter, Instagram

Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter

Mid August 2019: Instagram Fun

Miley and Kaitlynn post videos on Instagram of themselves dancing together during their girls' trip to Italy.

Miley Cyrus, Slide Away, Music Video

RCA Records

Mid August 2019: Miley's Breakup Song

The singer releases another song believed to be about her recent breakup from Liam Hemsworth, "Slide Away." One of her biggest hits, "Wrecking Ball," is believed to be about a previous split from him.

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

BACKGRID

Mid August 2019: Lunch With Mom

Miley and Kaitlynn have lunch with the singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Late August 2019: Liam Hemsworth Files for Divorce

The actor files paperwork to make his separation from Miley official.

Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Late August 2019: More PDA

The two are spotted holding hands as they arrive around 1 a.m. at the Up&Down nightclub in New York City after the 2019 MTV VMAs, holding hands. Twenty minutes later, Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner arrives and hang out with his new girlfriend, Jose Canseco. He and Kaitlynn are not seen interacting.

Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus

IXOLA/BACKGRID

Early September 2019: Lunch With Mom Again

Miley and Kaitlynn have lunch again with the singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, in Los Angeles, over Labor Day Weekend.

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID

Mid September 2019: Twinning During NYFW

The two leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City and head to dinner during New York Fashion Week in coordinating black outfits.

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

RIWE / BACKGRID

Mid September 2019: Twinning Again

The two are spotted wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans while walking together in Los Angeles with their arms wrapped around each other.

Miley and Kaitlynn have never commented on their romance, and have yet to say anything about their split.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Kaitlynn Carter , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.