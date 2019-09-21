Rachel Brosnahan, Sandra Oh and More Celebs Dazzle at the 2019 BAFTA TV Tea Party

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 6:13 PM
It was a fashion affair!
On Saturday afternoon, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars put on their finest attire for the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Many 2019 Emmy nominated stars and presenters like Joey King, Rachel Brosnahan, Sandra Oh and many others were in attendance.
The Killing Eve star was all smiles, as she stunned in a multicolored floral gown by Duro Olowu that she paired with black Pierre Hardy sandal heels. Additionally, Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel dazzled in a vibrant satin long-sleeve dress that featured a mesmerizing print of birds and their feathers.
Brosnahan also graced the carpet with a red hot, hot, hot design that made her strawberry blonde hair and fresh-faced makeup stand out.
These leading ladies weren't the only ones who dressed to impress. When They See Us actor Asante Blackk brought his fashion A-game to the star-studded event wearing an all-white ensemble that looked straight off the runway.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. See who brought the glitz, the glamour and more to the 2019 BAFTA TV Tea Party fête in our gallery below.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Seeing dots! The New Romantic actress is spot on with this whimsical black and white polka dot number.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Oh... snap! The Killing Eve actress dazzles at the star-studded affair with this multicolored floral dress.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Coming up roses! The Act actress wows the crowd with this beautifully embroidered strapless gown.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Game of Thrones star looks perfectly pink in this dreamy long-sleeve number.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Pearson actress is a vision in white at the fanciful affair with her white and beige striped blouse, matching skirt and silver heels.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
The Succession star makes a splash on the red carpet with her fun and flirty top and slack pants.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Riverdale star brings the heat to the red carpet with this fiery piece.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
We're chirping for this lewk! The Game of Thrones actress brings bright and colorful fashion to the red carpet with her stunning gown.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
The Emmy-nominated actress lights up the red carpet with this fiery design.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The When They See Us star skips the boring black and white suit and opts for something more fun and fresh.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The RuPaul's Drag Race star shines bright at the 2019 BAFTA TV Tea Party event with this larger-than-life outfit.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Relationship goals! The power couple holds hands and strikes a pose at the star-studded event.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
The Killing Eve star is already a winner in our hearts with this white-hot gown.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
The 31-year-old actor makes a polo look oh-so-chic on the red carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The This Is Us actress is transporting us to '60s fashion with this mod-style mini-dress.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Mellow yellow! The This Is Us actress brightens up the star-studded event with her vibrant yellow dress.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
The Sharp Objects star dazzles in this feather-trim long-sleeve gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bold is the new black! The Netflix stars strike a pose on the red carpet in their vibrant ensembles.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
The Game of Thrones actor keeps it classic with his suit for the event.
