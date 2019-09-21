Rachel Brosnahan, Sandra Oh and More Celebs Dazzle at the 2019 BAFTA TV Tea Party

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It was a fashion affair!

On Saturday afternoon, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars put on their finest attire for the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Many 2019 Emmy nominated stars and presenters like Joey King, Rachel Brosnahan, Sandra Oh and many others were in attendance.

The Killing Eve star was all smiles, as she stunned in a multicolored floral gown by Duro Olowu that she paired with black Pierre Hardy sandal heels. Additionally, Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel dazzled in a vibrant satin long-sleeve dress that featured a mesmerizing print of birds and their feathers.

Brosnahan also graced the carpet with a red hot, hot, hot design that made her strawberry blonde hair and fresh-faced makeup stand out.

These leading ladies weren't the only ones who dressed to impress. When They See Us actor Asante Blackk brought his fashion A-game to the star-studded event wearing an all-white ensemble that looked straight off the runway.

Watch

Necessary Realness: 2019 Emmys Fashion Forecast

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. See who brought the glitz, the glamour and more to the 2019 BAFTA TV Tea Party fête in our gallery below.

Jessica Barden, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Barden

Seeing dots! The New Romantic actress is spot on with this whimsical black and white polka dot number.

Sandra Oh, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Oh... snap! The Killing Eve actress dazzles at the star-studded affair with this multicolored floral dress.

Joey King, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Joey King

Coming up roses! The Act actress wows the crowd with this beautifully embroidered strapless gown.

Article continues below

Carice van Houten, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Carice van Houten

The Game of Thrones star looks perfectly pink in this dreamy long-sleeve number.

Gina Torres, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gina Torres

The Pearson actress is a vision in white at the fanciful affair with her white and beige striped blouse, matching skirt and silver heels.

Sarah Snook, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Sarah Snook

The Succession star makes a splash on the red carpet with her fun and flirty top and slack pants.

Article continues below

Hayley Law, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hayley Law

The Riverdale star brings the heat to the red carpet with this fiery piece.

Nathalie Emmanuel, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

We're chirping for this lewk! The Game of Thrones actress brings bright and colorful fashion to the red carpet with her stunning gown.

Rachel Brosnahan, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Rachel Brosnahan

The Emmy-nominated actress lights up the red carpet with this fiery design.

Article continues below

Asante Blackk, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Asante Blackk

The When They See Us star skips the boring black and white suit and opts for something more fun and fresh.

Nina West, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nina West

The RuPaul's Drag Race star shines bright at the 2019 BAFTA TV Tea Party event with this larger-than-life outfit.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Relationship goals! The power couple holds hands and strikes a pose at the star-studded event.

Article continues below

Jodie Comer, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Jodie Comer

The Killing Eve star is already a winner in our hearts with this white-hot gown.

Michael Angarano, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Michael Angarano

The 31-year-old actor makes a polo look oh-so-chic on the red carpet.

Lyric Ross, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lyric Ross

The This Is Us actress is transporting us to '60s fashion with this mod-style mini-dress.

Article continues below

Melanie Liburd, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Melanie Liburd

Mellow yellow! The This Is Us actress brightens up the star-studded event with her vibrant yellow dress.

Patricia Clarkson, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Patricia Clarkson

The Sharp Objects star dazzles in this feather-trim long-sleeve gown.

Selenis Leyva, Natasha Lyonne, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Selenis Leyva & Natasha Lyonne

Bold is the new black! The Netflix stars strike a pose on the red carpet in their vibrant ensembles.

Article continues below

John Bradley, BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2019

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

John Bradley

The Game of Thrones actor keeps it classic with his suit for the event.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Rachel Brosnahan , Sandra Oh , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Life/Style , Entertainment , Events , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.