Queer Eye Stars Send Their Love After Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He’s HIV-Positive

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 3:49 PM

Queer Eye, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness is feeling the love and support from his Queer Eye co-stars.

The 32-year-old star opened up about being HIV-Positive, something that he revealed in his upcoming memoir Over the Top, according to The New York Times. "That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be," he shared in his book. 

"When Queer Eye came out, it was really difficult because I was like, 'Do I want to talk about my status?,'" he told the publication. "And then I was like, 'The Trump administration has done everything they can do to have the stigmatization of the L.G.B.T. community thrive around me. I do feel the need to talk about this."

The Netflix star described himself as a proud "member of the beautiful HIV-positive community." He also shared that he's healthy.

Additionally, the grooming expert on the hit reality TV show took to Instagram, where he said he felt "relieved" to finally share this news about himself and it didn't take long for his Queer Eye co-stars and celeb friends to send him support.

"Having the opportunity to write my book and share my story with you is the most important opportunity I've ever had," Van Ness captioned his heartwarming post. "I'm relieved I can speak fully about the things that shape my experience in life. The book speaks to some extremely difficult times but it's also filled with my humor, joy and voice & I can't wait to share it with you fully."

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Queer Eye, 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"Love you proud of you," Antoni Porowski wrote. "Love you baby boy. So proud of you," Bobby Berk added.

"LOVE YOU, JACKI," Tan France said. "This was so incredible to wake up to and read," model Hunter McGrady commented. "Thank you for sharing your story. You are making so many feel less alone."

Moroever, Sophia Bush shared, "Just adore you. Fully and completely. We're all lucky to have you."

In true Jonathan fashion, it appears the 32-year-old star is looking on the bright side of things and is overwhelmed by the amount of love he's received.

"Thanks so much for your support so far, it means the world," he wrote.

