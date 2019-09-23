Revisiting Zendaya's Best Fashion Week Looks Ever

Zendaya knows how to deliver a major fashion moment.

Whether she's celebrating her latest TommyXZendaya collab at New York Fashion Week or attending a Ralph & Russo Haute Couture show in Paris, the Euphoria star always turns heads in a stylish ensemble. Over the years, Zendaya has become a staple at fashion weeks around the world, sitting front row with fellow A-list stars.

For her jaw-dropping fashion moments, the 23-year-old works with her pal, stylist Law Roach. Together, the duo has created incredible art together, remember their magical red carpet appearance at the 2019 Met Gala? That was only one of Zendaya and Law's inspiring creations.