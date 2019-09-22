Here's What Really Happened Between Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's Security Team

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 7:05 PM
The Kardashians are practiced at the art of the practical joke, and it seems they learned from the best.
Kris Jenner attempted "the prank of the century" during Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians—that's how she described it, anyway—and managed to execute the stunt without a hitch or hint of suspicion from her unsuspecting kin. Granted, had Kim Kardashian watched video footage of her home security team fully tackling Kris and responded with anything but serious concern, it would have been pretty bizarre not to mention out of character.
In any case, shortly after Kim (with Jonathan Cheban in tow, also worried) rushed home to find her mom strapped to a gurney in the backyard, Khloe Kardashian called time out on what was ultimately revealed to be an intricately plotted charade.
"Mom! Say it!" cried the Revenge Body host, since Kim was beside herself and Kris was still committed to the story.
"Say what?" Jonathan pried. And just like that, the Kar-Jenner matriarch's pained expression twisted into a smile. "Got you!" she cackled.
As Kris went on to explain, the prank (which required an actual stunt double!) was a creative means to tell Kim her and Kanye West's newly intensified home security unit might need a tweak or two.
"We would just love to have some clearance so we can come in and out of your house," she said, to which the KKW Beauty boss confirmed the grievance was heard "loud and clear."
