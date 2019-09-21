Mandy Moore, Michelle Williams and More Former Child Stars Who Are Nominated for Emmys

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 4:00 AM
We're just one day away from the 2019 Emmys!
On Sunday evening, actors will gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. During the ceremony, artists will be honored for their work in the television industry over the last year. At this year's ceremony, Mandy Moore and Michelle Williams, who both got their start in the entertainment industry at a young age, are among the stars nominated for their first-ever Emmy Award.
Moore is up for an award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on This Is Us, while Williams received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for Fosse/Verdon.
In addition to Moore and Williams, there are a number of other stars who also got a start in the entertainment world at a young age. Take a look at all of the former child stars who are nominated for an award at the 2019 Emmys!
The actress landed her first role in 1993 on the TV series Baywatch. In the years to follow, Williams appeared on shows Step by Step and Home Improvement, but rose to fame in 1998 for her role of Jen Lindley in Dawson's Creek. She's now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her work in Fosse/Verdon.
Moore rose to fame in the late '90s and early 2000s as a pop singer, delivering iconic songs like "Candy." Around that same time, Moore also appeared in movies, like The Princess Diaries alongside Anne Hathaway and A Walk to Remember with Shane West. In 2016, Moore was cast in This Is Us, for which she's now an Emmy nominee.
Speaking of This Is Us, Moore's co-stars have also been nominated for Emmys this year, including Michael Angarano, who plays a young Nick Pearson. Though 31 now, Angarano actually got his start in the entertainment world as a child actor. You might recall, he appeared in Almost Famous as a young William Miller.
For his work on This Is Us, Angarano was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category.
At the age of 20, Joey King is officially an Emmy nominee. The actress, who is up for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her work in Hulu's The Act, has been in the entertainment industry for over 10 years. Some of King's earliest credits include The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2006 and Entourage in 2007.
While many may know her from Orange Is the New Black or Russian Doll, for which she's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2019 Emmys, Lyonne actually got her start in the entertainment industry at a very young age. Back in 1996, Lyonne starred as Opal in Pee-wee's Playhouse. In the years to follow, the actress appeared in Dennis the Menace, American Pie and Will & Grace.
Applegate has graced both TV and movie screens over the years, rising to fame on Married... with Children from 1987 to 1997. Then, in 2003, Applegate won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Friends. She was nominated again for her role of Amy the following year. In 2008 and 2009, Applegate was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys for her work on Samantha Who? She's now nominated in that same category at the 2019 Emmys for her work on Dead to Me.
Wright has had many iconic roles over the years, from The Princess Bride to Jenny in Forrest Gump. As a young actor, Wright appeared in over 500 episodes of soap opera Santa Barbara. At the 2019 Emmys, she's once again being recognized for her work on House of Cards, receiving a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. She also received the nod for her role of Claire Underwood in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
