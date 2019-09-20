The MixtapE! Presents Celine Dion, Mandy Moore and New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It's another stacked week, music fans. And while you've probably already given Mandy Moore's new track "When I Wasn't Watching" a listen—Sidenote: Is there anyone having a better week than the This Is Us star, who's also heading into the 2019 Emmys this weekend with a long-overdue Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her reliably stellar work on the hit NBC series?—there's so much more good stuff out there just waiting to be discovered. From the first few tracks to be released from Céline Dion's forthcoming album Courage, her first in English since the death of her husband Rene Angelil in 2016, to the long-awaited arrival of Tove Lo's fourth studio album, Sunshine Kitty, we've listened to practically all of it, weeding out the clunkers. Here are our picks for the best of the best. You're welcome.