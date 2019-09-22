BRAND NEW
See Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Come Together as Co-Parents After Mason & Penelope Act Out

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 7:00 PM

It isn't easy being a parent, especially when loved ones are chiming in.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick faced unwanted parenting advice after their three kids were caught misbehaving. For starters, Khloe Kardashian was left shocked after Kourtney's youngest Reign Disick forgot his manners while demanding a cough drop.

"What did you say to your mom?" the baffled Good American mogul said to her four-year-old nephew.

Although Reign eventually did say please, he was further reprimanded for attempting to hit sister Penelope Disick.

"There's times when my kids don't listen, but I do think kids thrive on having structure," Kris Jenner's oldest noted in a confessional. "Growing up, I think my dad was more strict than my mom. But, he would do it in a loving way."

While Kourtney tried to follow her late father's example, she confessed that she wasn't always successful at being a disciplinarian. Kourtney's tough love technique was tested after oldest son Mason Disick tried to start a fight at school.

"There was an incident at school and…you know, I just think it's normal kid stuff," the Poosh.com founder added later on.

Since Mason's principal said that the youngster acknowledged what he did and was willing to write an apology letter, Kourtney decided to let her oldest keep his playdate plans. Understandably, Scott disagreed with this stance as he felt his son needed additional punishment.

"He asked the kid if he wanted to fight him," Scott explained to Kourtney during a phone call. "No chance you should be at a sleepover."

Per Scott, this sort of behavior was exactly what he "got away with" as a child.

"My biggest problem as a kid was not having really any respect for authority," the Flip It Like Disick star shared with the KUWTK camera. "You know, I got in a lot of trouble and I didn't really have consequences after. And that was one of the things that I wanted to change when I had kids, basically."

Kourtney and Scott's parenting style was further discussed during a dinner with Kris, Kim Kardashian, Corey Gamble and Jonathan Cheban. Apparently, the former flames lost a nanny after Penelope scratched the hired help.

In regards to punishing Penelope's bad behavior, Kourtney revealed she was at a loss since "there's nothing I can take away from her physically that she will care about."

Several times during the conversation, Kris' beau suggested that the pair try corporal punishment on the unruly youth. In fact, Gamble even stated that he would "whip [Penelope's] ass" if she scratched him.

As Kourtney and Scott are against spanking their children, they responded negatively to Corey's opinion. Not only did Scott explode at Corey for his "whipping" claims, but Kourtney threatened to keep her kids away from her mother's boyfriend.

"If your kid scratches me in the face, you don't think they deserve to get popped?" Gamble inquired amid the explosive fight.

"Not at all," Kourtney retorted.

"But, they need to be disciplined," Corey said while doubling down on his stance.

Before walking away from the conversation, Kourtney made it clear that there would be a "f--king issue" if anyone spanks her kids.

After taking some time to cool down, Kourtney talked things out with Corey.

"In my culture, first of all, whipping ass—that's just normal. As a kid it's important that you understand consequences," Corey expressed later on. "But, I don't have kids. So, obviously I'm not going to be disciplining no kids."

During a follow up meeting, Kourtney and Scott checked in with each other and agreed to keep their parenting issues between them.

"Having such a big family, we thought we would have a lot of people to kind of lean on and get advice from," Disick reflected in a confessional. "But, I definitely think our children's behavior should be dealt with between Kourtney and I. We've gotten this far and we've done a pretty good job, so I think we can handle it from here."

See everything that went down on this week's episode, including all the craziness with Kim's security, in the recap video above!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

