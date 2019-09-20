Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 2:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Britney Spears made a rare red carpet appearance on Friday to support her beau.

The 37-year-old pop star attended the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles with trainer Sam Asghari, who is being honored for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness. Britney wore a black, strappy, off-the-shoulder mini dress and matching sandals.

She and Asghari, 25, posted for photos and Asghari gave interviews to the press. Britney was later spotted being escorted back into her car, a source told E! News.

The singer has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in recent months amid personal and legal turmoil involving her and her family. She last appeared at a red carpet event in July, when she and Asghari attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Two days ago, a hearing was held to discuss the status of Britney' conservatorship. Her 67-year-old father, Jamie Spears, had mostly controlled her financial and medical affairs since her 2007 public meltdown. The case, which comes amid growing calls from fans to "Free Britney," remains pending.

Photos

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

Earlier this month, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a criminal complaint and obtained a restraining order against Jamie, which bans him from contact with the former couple's two sons, after accusing him of getting physical with one of them. Prosecutors later announced they will not proceed with an investigation, citing "insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears."

Days after Kevin's restraining order was filed, Jamie asked a judge to temporarily relinquish his powers of conservatorship over Britney, citing "personal health reasons." He had had a physical health scare last year, promoting Brtiney to cancel her shows and announce an indefinite work hiatus in January. This past spring, the singer underwent treatment at a mental health facility.

She has remained relatively active on social media amid her turmoil and is also spending time with her loved ones. Last week, she vacationed in Hawaii.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Britney Spears , Top Stories , Music , Apple News , , Couples

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.