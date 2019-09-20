A Baby for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Angela and Michael?

Yes, she smashed his face into a cake. Yes, they argue constantly, but 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Angela and Michael are still giving it the old college try.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Angela and Michael discuss their plans to…have a baby. Angela, 53, has asked her daughter to "tote" her child with Michael, 31.

"In Nigeria, everyone is expected to have a child to carry on the name of the family. So, I was happy when Angela told me her daughter might carry our baby," Michael says in a confessional.