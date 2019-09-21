Every Time the Ladies of Game of Thrones Slayed on the Red Carpet

Onscreen, there's no doubting the power of the ladies of Game of Thrones. After all, they've conquered kingdoms, dragons and a few knights, to say the least. (Sorry, but you just can't compete with Brienne of Tarth or Arya Stark and her needle.)

And off camera, these woman are just as fierce, starting with their a-plus fashion game. Indeed, on every carpet they grace, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, Rose Leslie, Natalie Dormer, Nathalie Emmanuel and Carice van Houten absolutely slay. Yes, their individual closets are vastly unique—there are glamorous, old Hollywood gowns, edgy jumpsuits and risqué dresses—but each throne-worthy actress always brings the wow when they step out.

Now, as we gear up for the 2019 Emmystheir HBO drama has earned a record-breaking 32 nominations—we're looking back at all the times they so effortlessly ruled our best dressed lists.

Scroll through the gallery above to relive each time they won big with their fashion.

