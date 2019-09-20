What Makes Janice's Laugh on Friends So Memorable? Maggie Wheeler Has a Theory

Maggie Wheeler can't escape Friends, but that's not a problem.

"People stop me on the street and they say, ‘Will you laugh? Will you do the oh my god?' whatever it is, and we have a great time," Wheeler, who slipped in and out of her Janice voice, told E! News at the Friends pop-up in New York. "I know this character brought people so much joy, and people express that to me wherever I go, and it makes me happy to bring a little happiness to them."

Wheeler played Janice for 10 seasons of Friends. Originally a girlfriend of Chandler (Matthew Perry), the two would end their relationship and start back up frequently. By the time the series wrapped up its 10-season run, Janice—or at least her voice—popped up in 19 episodes.