Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charity Donation With Baby Archie Makes a Splash

You're never too young to start doing good!

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son may only be five months old, baby Archie is already starting to explore the charity world.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated in the name of their baby boy to help an ambitious project come to life.

Thanks to the family's $5,000 donation, a swimming pool will now be built in Guinjata Bay, Mozambique to teach locals how to swim.

So how did this donation come about? Swim coach Adam Knight had been running a JustGiving.com fundraiser for almost a month in hopes of raising enough money to build a pool.