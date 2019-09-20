Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Misha Nonoo's Star-Studded Wedding

Meghan Markle looked stunning as she arrived with Prince Harryat her good friend and designer Misha Nonoo's wedding to energy entrepreneur Michael Hess in Rome on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black embroidered tulle Valentino gown with sheer puff sleeves to the event as well as her signature messy bun and sparking earrings. She attended the event with husband Prince Harry, who wore a black tux. The two arrived in Rome a day earlier.

The wedding ceremony is set to take place in the evening at the Villa Aurelia. It is quite the star-studded affair. Other guests include Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, his brother Joshua Kushner and wife and model Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom and James Corden. Ivanka wore a draped peach gown to the event, while Katy sported an off-the-shoulder pink chiffon dress and thick white cat eye sunglasses.

The bride is credited with playing matchmaker for Meghan and Harry, who wed in 2018. Last week, the duchess ended her maternity leave and attended a launch of the Smart Set capsule collection, a workwear line created in collaboration with the charity Smart Works. Misha designed a shirt for the collection.