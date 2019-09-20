Lindsay Lohan Just Broke Up With a Boyfriend Nobody Knew She Had

Lindsay Lohan's relationship status is making news!

For many pop culture fans, they assumed the singer and actress was totally single and ready to mingle.

In fact, when E! News recently posted an Instagram with the caption, "It's an age old debate: Chris or Liam Hemsworth? Go!" Lindsay was quick to respond.

"Why didn't we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!" she wrote in the comments section.

The remark got the attention of radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O who wondered if Lindsay had her eyes on Liam. Her answer may surprise you. "Actually, I was seeing someone and we broke up today," Lindsay shared on KIIS 1065's Kyle & Jackie O Show. "You wouldn't even know who he was but I had a bit of a day."