Lindsay Lohan Just Broke Up With a Boyfriend Nobody Knew She Had

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 9:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lindsay Lohan

Saint Laurent show, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2019 Lindsay Lohan in the front row 26 Feb 2019 Image ID: 10119310k Featured in: Saint Laurent show, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2019 Photo Credit: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan's relationship status is making news!

For many pop culture fans, they assumed the singer and actress was totally single and ready to mingle.

In fact, when E! News recently posted an Instagram with the caption, "It's an age old debate: Chris or Liam Hemsworth? Go!" Lindsay was quick to respond.

"Why didn't we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!" she wrote in the comments section.

The remark got the attention of radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O who wondered if Lindsay had her eyes on Liam. Her answer may surprise you.  "Actually, I was seeing someone and we broke up today," Lindsay shared on KIIS 1065's Kyle & Jackie O Show. "You wouldn't even know who he was but I had a bit of a day."

Watch

Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan Lame on WWHL

When the hosts asked if the mystery man may have been a royal in Dubai, Lindsay laughed and set the record straight.

"Clearly he wasn't a [royal] because I let him go first," she shared. Zing!

Ultimately, Lindsay is focused on her role as a judge on Australia's version of The Masked Singer. Jackie O, pop sensation Dannii Minogue, comedian David Hughes and Osher Günsberg round out the judge's panel.

"I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show," Lindsay previously shared when the gig was first confirmed. "Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who's behind the masks."

If that wasn't enough, Lohan Nightclub is also kicking off a brand-new season September 27-28.

Hey Liam, if you're available, we have a feeling Lindsay would welcome you with open arms.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , Couples , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.