Chris Brown Is Thirsting Over Rihanna's Sexy Lingerie Photo

Chris Brown is raising eyebrows with his recent social media activity.

The "No Guidance" singer has sparked a bit of a social media frenzy after leaving a series of comments on Rihanna's sexy new lingerie photo. On Friday, the "Love on the Brain" artist shared the post with her Instagram followers, which shows her lying down in a bra, underwear and gloves, to promote her Savage x Fenty collection.

"be the first to have this and more pieces from the @savagexfenty show now on SAVAGEX.com," Rihanna captioned the post.

After seeing the photo, it appears Rihanna's ex Chris was feeling some type of way, because he left a series of comments on the social media snap.

"I wanna be the lamp," Chis wrote, referencing the lamp beside Rihanna in the photo, while also adding a smirking face emoji. In addition to this comment, Chris also posted another smirking face emoji and a flushed face emoji.