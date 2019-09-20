Brad Pitt Will Make You Love Him Even More After This Charming Interview With a Viral Kid Reporter

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 8:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brad Pitt

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Brad Pitt participated in what is, arguably, his most adorable interview yet for Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The 55-year-old actor actually appeared on the talk-show last week. However, he wasn't the only famous face to take the stage. Ellen DeGeneres also spoke with kid reporter Jaden Jefferson—an 11-year-old journalist who went viral after he charmed audiences with his political coverage. After the show, Pitt requested an interview with Jefferson.

During the interview, the two covered a lot of ground. They talked about the A-lister's new movie Ad Astra, what is was like to wear a space suit for the role and whether he'd ever want to travel to the moon. Jefferson also gave recommendations for visiting his hometown of Toledo, Ohio and asked the celebrity what his dream job was as a kid. 

"You know, I wanted to build homes," the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star said. "So, I was thinking about building."

Watch

Ellen DeGeneres Admits She Dated One of Brad Pitt's Ex-GFs

At one point, Pitt turned the tables and started interviewing Jefferson about his thoughts on the Cleveland Browns.

Actually, DeGeneres thought Jefferson did such a great job with the interview that she invited back to have a sit-down session with Oprah Winfrey.

Watch the video to see the interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.