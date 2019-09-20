House Hunter's Host Suzanne Whang Dead at 56 After Cancer Battle

HGTV is mourning the loss of one of their own.

House Hunters' host Suzanne Whang has passed away following a decade long battle with breast cancer, her partner Jeff Vezain shared on Facebook. She was just 56.

"A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories," he began a lengthy post. "On Tuesday evening around 7:20pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her. For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet. Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits."

"I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, ‘Don't cry,'" he continued. "So…cry if you will. I've been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between. It's all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic. Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity."