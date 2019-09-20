Selena Gomez's Shark Tank Dreams Have Finally Come True

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 7:35 AM

Selena Gomez, Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec

Selena Gomez just went swimming with the Sharks!

Connar Franklin took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few photos of the 27-year-old singer visiting the set of Shark Tank. In the pics, the "Wolves" star can be seen smiling alongside investors Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec. There's even a video of the artist walking into the "tank," where entrepreneurs pitch the "sharks" their best business ideas.

Gomez kept it cute and casual for the outing by wearing a white pinstriped blouse, a pair of blue jeans and some hoop earrings. She also visited the set with a few of her pals, including Franklin, Caroline Franklin and Aaron Carpenter.

"Deep in the tank," the model captioned the series of snapshots. "BEST DAY EVER!"

Gomez and her friends weren't the only ones excited about the trip. It looks like the investors were thrilled about it, too. 

"Guess who made it into the tank!" Herjavec wrote alongside a photo of himself posing with Gomez.

Inside Selena Gomez's Year of Rebuilding

As fans will recall, Gomez's BFFs revealed they would be visiting the show's set back in July.

The surprise was a gift for Gomez's birthday, and her pals even had Cuban send along a sweet message. Needless to say, she was pretty excited about the present. Luckily, her pals captured the whole thing on video. 

"Not many of you know but I am obsessed with Shark Tank," Gomez wrote alongside footage of the memorable moment. "Two of my best friends nailed my gift."

Gomez isn't the first celebrity to visit the tank. Ashton Kutcher, Bethenny Frankel and Alex Rodriguez have all been "guest sharks" on the show.

