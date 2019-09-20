Beyoncé Shares Intimate Photos of Jay-Z and Her Kids as She Says Goodbye to 37

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé is saying goodbye to year 37.

The singer, who turned 38 years old earlier this month, looked back on her past year in a heartfelt noted posted to her website on Friday.

"Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving," Queen B wrote. "I had an incredible B-day! I'm grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins and my losses. I thank God for all of you! I would have posted earlier but I had work to do. I gotta job baaaaby. Here is Your B at 37. Love y'all." 

The Grammy winner also shared a series of photos from her 37th year. The sweet snapshots showed the artist vacationing in Sardinia, dressing up for Halloween, attending Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party and so much more. Of course, there were also plenty of precious pics of her posing alongside her husband Jay-Z and their three kids—Blue Ivy Carter, Sir Carter and Rumi Carter

Watch

Beyonce Shows Major Leg During Sexy Night Out With Jay-Z

To look back at a few of her most memorable moments this year, check out the gallery. Fans can see the rest at Beyonce.com.

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

Serving Up Some Serious Style

As always, Beyoncé slayed the fashion game at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Happy Halloween

The kids are growing up so fast!

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

A Family Stroll

The Grammy winner enjoys a little family time with her loved ones in New York.

Article continues below

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

A Sweet Smooch

How cute are these two?

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Vacation Mode

Mr. and Mrs. Carter enjoy a boat ride in Sardinia.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Taking in the Views

Bey and Jay forever!

Article continues below

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Pretty in Pink

Beyoncé looks flawless in this photo.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Date Night

Queen B wows in white during a fun night out with her main man.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Cheers!

Not a bad view for cocktail hour!

Article continues below

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Soaking in the Sun

Hold up! This vacation looks amazing!

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Crazy in Love

The two only have eyes for each other. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Wine and Dine

A toast to Queen B!

Article continues below

There's no denying Beyonce had an incredible year. She dropped her Coachella film and album Homecoming, starred in The Lion King and released the related album The Gift. She also received the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards, secured the second spot on Forbes' list of the highest-paid women in music and met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

We can't wait to see what this next year will bring!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Sir Carter , Rumi Carter , Blue Ivy Carter , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News , Celeb Kids , VG

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.