Will Smith Surprising These Viral High Schoolers Will Send You Smiling Into the Weekend

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ellen DeGeneres, Will Smith

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

These teens just learned kindness goes a very long way.  

On Friday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous daytime talk show, the comedian sat down with three Memphis high school students about an act of kindness that had gone viral online. 

As the story goes, Kristopher and Antwain gave classmate Micheal clothes after he had been bullied by fellow students for wearing the same clothes every day. Kristopher admitted to DeGeneres that he had also been laughing at Micheal, but  after reflecting at home, he wanted to apologize and give him something. 

As a result, he and Kristopher surprised Micheal with the new duds. "I was surprised, shocked, happy, tried to keep a straight face instead of showing my smile," Micheal told DeGeneres of the moment. "It was the best day of my life because I was bullied my entire life."

Meanwhile, someone caught the surprise on video and it soon spread, catching the attention of even Will Smith, who was backstage with his own surprise for the boys. 

The Gemini Man star recalled seeing the clip with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and deciding he needed to get in contact. 

Photos

Will Smith's Best Roles

"What you did felt small to you, but I promise you that is exactly how human beings are supposed to interact with one another," the actor told them. "It's not more complicated than that. Somebody is having a hard time and you help them. It's that simple." 

Smith also acknowledged how Kristopher had addressed his own behavior. "What was really big also was the self-correct," he said. "You saw that you were laughing and you were part of it and you stopped and self-corrected."

In honor of their act of kindness, Smith gifted the trio swag bags from his upcoming line and, in partnership with New Balance, all 600 students from their school got new gear, too. 

As the cherry on top of one unforgettable visit, DeGeneres announced Shutterfly was giving them each $10,000. 

See their touching reaction in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Will Smith , Ellen DeGeneres , Charity , Celebrities , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.