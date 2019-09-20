Why Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett Is Worried About Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton

Bachelor in Paradise season six is officially over. While viewers watched three couples walk away engaged, Demi Burnett has concerns about one pair's future.

The reality star explained her reservations about Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"You know, honestly, at this point, I'm worried about Chris and Katie," Burnett said. "I know that Katie is an optimist and she sees the good. She gets glimpses of the good parts of Chris, but I think that Chris needs to step it up, like, if he wants to keep her. And I think that she needs to, you know, tell him to step it up—and I know that she is. But, you know, honestly, it's like—couple's counseling. It's not a negative thing."

Fans watched Bukowski and Morton experience their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season. However, they committed to making their relationship work and left the show engaged. So when Morton showed up to the After the Final Rose special without her engagement ring, fans had some concerns.

"We're still engaged," she clarified. "I just put in so much effort every day, and I love him so much. But I put in so much that my tank empties. And if I'm not getting it filled, I break down."