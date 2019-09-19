Go Inside Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's $32.5 Million Miami Beach Mansion

Hollywood's hottest couple has put their hot property up on the market.

After renovating their Miami Beach property in 2010, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are saying goodbye to the special space and putting the house up for sale.

With six bedrooms, nine baths and two half baths, we're already convinced that it's not your average house.

But with a price tag of $32.5 million, you'll be blown away by all the amenities this property has to offer.

Located behind private gates, the 14,000 square foot main house includes a wine room, state-of-the-art professional theater and stunning pool. And yes, it's a waterfront property with unbelievable views from every room.