Song of Style's Aimee Song Takes Us Inside Her World

What would you say is the biggest difference between you, the influencer, and yourself in the real world, if there is any difference?

I think for the most part I am very transparent, but obviously there are some things that I don't share that are super private. You know, like moments with my boyfriend. I try to share some moments but then again, he's much more private than I am, so I respect that. So I don't share everything about him.

That leads me into my next question. How do you decide what you are going to share with your followers and what you want to keep to yourself? Do you have certain categories that you think, "OK, I am sharing this, but I will never share this" and why?

There were things that I used to think I would never share, like something about my eczema. I was so insecure about it because I have really bad eczema, like they go through, like obviously I get eczema outbreaks when I get super tired, stressed. But for the most part my skin is really clean. But that is something that I wouldn't share since I was little. I was always insecure about my skin. Like very insecure. I would always wear long sleeves whenever I was having an eczema breakout or try to cover it as much. So, that was something that I felt like I would never share with the world. Especially 5.4 million people. But, as I have gotten older, sometimes like. It was also because I was bullied about it from another fashion blogger a long time ago. Cause she made a nasty remark publicly on Twitter which she later deleted, and apologized for but, I think when I realize when you own up to your weaknesses, not that eczema is a weakness, but to me it was. But nobody can use that against you. When you are owning up to your flaws and you accept your own flaws, really nobody can use that against you so then I think that was a turning point where I was like I think I'm just going to own up to it because if I own up to it and I have such a large reach, maybe I am able to help somebody else.