Sarah Hyland Thanks Brother for Giving Her Kidney on 2 Year Anniversary of Transplant

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 2:41 PM
Sarah Hyland is celebrating another two years of life thanks to her brother Ian Hyland.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Modern Family star shares, "2 years ago today my precious little brother gave me the gift of life. Thank you for not only giving me your f--king kidney but for everything else you do. I love you so much @thehotterhyland."
"happy Kidneyversary!!!!" she adds.
The actress previously shared that she had some hesitations about receiving a kidney from her brother, especially since the last transplant from her father was unsuccessful. "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does," she revealed in December 2018. "For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."
But being in a poor state of health left her with no choice. So she and Ian went under the knife on September.
Fortunately, two years have passed and Sarah appears to be in good health. Aside from issues with endometriosis, things are looking up for the starlet.
Throughout the years, her boyfriend Wells Adams stayed by her side for every procedure and hospital visit. "He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that," she shared.
So it's no wonder the star said yes when he staged a beach-side proposal in July.
But none of this would've happened if Wells hadn't slid into her DMs just a few days before her September surgery. "I saw him on the Bachelorette and then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and that's when I was like, 'Yeah, uh huh," Hyland recently shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I thought he was real hot and then he slid into them DMs 'cause I tweeted about him."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?