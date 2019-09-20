See Scott Disick Explode at Corey Gamble for Saying He'd "Whip" Penelope's Butt

It's safe to say that Scott Disick is not a fan of Corey Gamble's parenting advice.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Flip It Like Disick star explodes at Kris Jenner's boyfriend after the latter suggests physical punishment for a misbehaving Penelope Disick.

The drama all starts when Kourtney Kardashian reveals her nanny quit after her middle child with Scott "scratched her face."

"You guys, I don't have a nanny anymore. She said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face," the Poosh.com founder explains over dinner. "But, P can be out of control. I think she almost blacks out and does these wild things."

Here's where things take an uncomfortable turn as Gamble asks if it's "cool" to "pop the kid" for misbehaving. At first, Kourtney and Scott seemingly ignore the comment.

"No! But, you could also say something to her in the moment," Kardashian calmly responds.