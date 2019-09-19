Mayim Bialik To Open a Cat Café in New Show, Produced With Big Bang Theory Costar Jim Parsons

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Mayim Bialik has found her first post-Big Bang Theory TV gig.
The actress formerly known as Amy Farrah-Fowler is teaming up with Jim Parsons, the man formerly known as Amy's husband, Sheldon Cooper, to executive produce a new series potentially for Fox called Carla, according to THR.
Bialik will star in the series, which is based on a U.K. series called Miranda. The show is about Carla, a 39 year-old woman who spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky in an effort to prove to her mother that you can have everything you want.
A cat café, for the uninitiated, is a café where you can drink coffee and hang out with cats.
The show is written by Darlene Hunt, with Bialik, Parsons, Todd Spiewak (Parsons' husband and producing partner), BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and original U.K. show creator Miranda Hart executive producing.
Bialik's only other announced project after the end of The Big Bang Theory, which just ended after 12 seasons on CBS, is a voice role in The Inspector Chronicles, a film parody of Doctor Who, based on a web series she lent her voice to in 2013.
Per THR, if the show isn't picked up to series, Fox will owe Warner Bros. TV a serious penalty, so it's likely we'll see Mayim Bialik and her cat café on our screens at some point.
Bialik was among the members of the Big Bang Theory cast who were devastated when the news of the show's ending was announced.
"Am I happy? Of course not," she wrote on her personal blog. "This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family."
In non-TV news, Bialik recently teamed with vegan chef Allison Cruddas on a vegan Los Angeles restaurant called Bodhi Bowl, and continues to post new lifestyle-related Youtube videos.