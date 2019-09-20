From Sunnyside to The Office, Your Guide to Michael Schur's TV Universe

Everybody has a distinct style, and TV shows and the people behind them are no different. You know when you're watching a show that counts Michael Schur as an executive producer.

From The Office to The Good Place, there's a distinct style to Schur's TV offerings. This fall, another show joins the pantheon of Mike Schur shows—Sunnyside.

Created by Kal Penn and frequent Schur collaborator Matt Murray, Sunnyside stars Penn as Garrett Modi, a former New York City councilman who loses his position due to his behavior. But Garrett finds his way to redemption by teaching immigrants the lessons needed for them to pass the citizenship test.