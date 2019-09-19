Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Split After 2 Years of Marriage

One relationship in Atlanta isn't all peaches and cream.
E! News can confirm Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly have split after two years of marriage.
"It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly," Kenya shared in a statement to E! News. "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward. "
Marc also released a statement expressing his desire to co-parent in a loving way.
"I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible," he explained to People who first broke the news. "I cherish our family's good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period."
The news comes to the surprise of many fans who saw the couple appear on an episode of The Tamron Hall Show on Monday. It was their first television appearance as a family and Kenya called Marc "the love of my life."
She also shared a shirtless photo of her man this past weekend with the caption, "#ZaddyDayCare."
And while the couple has been relatively private since they said "I Do" during a secret reception in St. Lucia in June 2017, E! News confirmed that Kenya was returning to the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Will fans get an inside look into the couple's dynamic? We'll have to watch what happens!
Until then, Kenya remains focused on being the best mother she can be to her daughter.
"I have so much love to give to my baby and I'm just so thankful that I will have the opportunity to do so," Kenya previously shared with E! News. "I've been through so much in my personal life and to finally get to this point and to be supported, it's the most amazing feeling that anyone could ever have."
