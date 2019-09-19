Watch Brad Pitt's "Terrible" Attempt at Being "Unfiltered"

If you wonder what kinds of people Brad Pitt is intrigued by, it's the folks who don't hold back.

"The people I'm really drawn to, they just have no filter. They have no protection," he recently shared with GQ. "They have no filter on their thoughts. They sometimes get in trouble because of that, but I adore them. I adore that they're just so open and raw about their feelings at any moment."

With that in mind, E! News headed to the premiere of his latest film titled Ad Astra where we couldn't help but wonder if he had an unfiltered thought.

His answer didn't disappoint.

"I'm not good at it," he confessed to E! News' Erin Lim exclusively. "If I had an unfiltered thought…'God I'd like to be home right now.' I know it's terrible. Yah, I'm not good at it."