Uggs Are on Sale Starting at $45!

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 12:49 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As soon as we hear the word fall, we want to order a pumpkin spice latte, wrap ourselves in a cozy blanket and put on our favorite shows!
Nothing screams cozy more than a comfortable slipper to keep your toes warm and lucky for us snugglers Uggs is having a sale starting at $45 at Nordstrom Rack.
See five of our fluffy and fuzzy favorites below.
Keep your gams all snuggled up in these knee-high shearling waterproof boots.
Stand out of the pack in these pink plush booties. Also available in coral.
Add some glam to your home routine in these fluffy, cushy slide sandals.
Splash in style in these glossy, waterproof rubber rain boots. Also available in pine and black.
Elevate your lounge game with these silver shearling slippers. Also available in pink, gold and black.
