Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Travis Scott Split Rumors With One Adorable Family Photo

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 10:10 AM

A photo is worth a thousand words—and this one says there's no split in sight. 

This week, there was some speculation online over possible trouble in paradise for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, stemming from a suspiciously missing photo in the makeup mogul's closet. As the Internet noticed, a photo reportedly of Travis has been seen in the background of pictures Jenner has posted from inside her closet. 

However, in a selfie shared on Tuesday from the same spot, the framed picture was no longer there in the background. Factor in Jenner's caption, "Ain't a game, boy," and gal pal Yris Palmer's comment,"Made for one player" and you've got a recipe for rumors. 

But, wait—there's no need to sound the alarms. Perhaps the Kylie Cosmetics boss caught wind of the murmurings because a day later, she shared a family photo with her man and their daughter, Stormi Webster, from a trip to the zoo and simultaneously squashed any speculation. "Happy Wednesday," the star wrote on her Instagram Story, also showing off her daughter's sweet artwork. 

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have a Healthy Sex Life

After all, the couple of more than two years did just pose together for a sexy Playboy shoot and open up about their sex life. 

"A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that's the opposite of our experience," the rapper told Jenner. 

"Yeah, I feel like we've definitely proven that rumor to be wrong," she said with a laugh. 

And now this rumor, too.  

