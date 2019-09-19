Why Jennifer Lawrence Was Always Going to End Up With an Unfamous Guy

"I think that people think that we already are friends because I am famous and they feel like they already know me—but I don't know them. I have to protect my bubble, like, 'I have a weird job—don't let this be a reality.'"

So Jennifer Lawrence told Australia's Daily Telegraph in 2016, a decade into what had been a remarkable career so far, punctuated by the time she was 22 with two huge movie franchises and an Oscar win.

The now 29-year-old actress has also acknowledged that her lamenting about fishbowl culture doesn't exactly warrant the world breaking out the violins for her, nor does she think it should. But since her Oscar nomination for 2010's Winter's Bone, the bona fide movie star has remained remarkably on message about how uncomfortable it's been to have strangers assuming they're entitled to a piece of her life just because they liked her in a movie.

And she loves acting more than anything, and she's awfully good at it, so her situation has proved quite the double-edged sword all these years.