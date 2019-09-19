Kate Middleton "Can't Believe" Prince George Is Already 6 Years Old

Prince George is growing up so fast—even Kate Middleton can't believe it!

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about her first child while visiting the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre in London on Thursday.

During the engagement, the royal met with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership team to learn more about the work that they do and further her research and engagement in the early years sector. At one point, she spoke with a 22-year-old woman named Chloe Koroma, who benefitted from the organization's at-home visiting program for first-time moms during and after her pregnancy. Kate even received a posy from Koroma's 4-year-old son, Oliver, upon her arrival.

"It was lovely meeting the duchess," Koroma said in regard to meeting Kate, who wore a Slim Signature polka-dot silk shirt by Equipment for the outing. "She asked how old Oliver is and what football shirt he was wearing. She said children grow up so quickly and she can't believe George is 6 already."