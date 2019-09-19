Kate Middleton "Can't Believe" Prince George Is Already 6 Years Old

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 8:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton

Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

Prince George is growing up so fast—even Kate Middleton can't believe it!

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about her first child while visiting the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre in London on Thursday.

During the engagement, the royal met with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership team to learn more about the work that they do and further her research and engagement in the early years sector. At one point, she spoke with a 22-year-old woman named Chloe Koroma, who benefitted from the organization's at-home visiting program for first-time moms during and after her pregnancy. Kate even received a posy from Koroma's 4-year-old son, Oliver, upon her arrival.

"It was lovely meeting the duchess," Koroma said in regard to meeting Kate, who wore a Slim Signature polka-dot silk shirt by Equipment for the outing. "She asked how old Oliver is and what football shirt he was wearing. She said children grow up so quickly and she can't believe George is 6 already."

Watch

Prince George Adorably Shows Off Missing Tooth in 6th Birthday Pics

Royal admirers have certainly enjoyed watching Kate and Prince William raise George along with his two younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince George

The Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier this week, for instance, fans watched the proud parents take their two older children to school for their first day of classes. Both children attend Thomas's Battersea in London, where they study science, math, music, ballet and so much more. Of course, Kate made sure the precious moment was captured with a first-day photo

However, this wasn't the only recent milestone fans saw George experience. They also noticed he had lost some baby teeth on his sixth birthday.

We can't wait to see what the young royal does next!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince George , Royals , Celebrities , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.