Former Bachelor Chris Soules Addresses Why He Left the Scene of Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules has faced the big question.

Last month, the former Bachelor was sentenced to a suspended two-year prison sentence to serve two years on probation for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. That accident, which took place in Iowa in April 2017, resulted in the death of 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, who had been riding a tractor at the time of the crash.

"I was on my way to pick up one of our hired men," Soules recalled to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan. "I was driving down a rural road, a country road in the dark and the next thing I know I'm basically coming to inside of one of our pickups."

As the former reality star described, "Alls I remember is waking up and just saying, 'I need help.' That's all I knew was something bad had happened and I needed help."