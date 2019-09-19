Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Can't Mask Their Romance in These Costumes

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 6:46 AM
4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID
Halloween is still over a month away, but that hasn't stopped Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello from getting into the holiday spirit.
The two singers gave the paparazzi a bit of a show on Wednesday after they hit up Aahs in West Hollywood, Calif. and came out wearing masks.
The "Stitches" star wore a scary baby mask while the "Havana" artist donned a unicorn head. She even struck a pose for the cameras to show off her new look.
In addition to wearing the fun getup, Cabello wore a black floral dress with a thigh-high split for the outing. She accessorized her look with some strappy tan heels and hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Mendes kept it casual by sporting a blue T-shirt and black pants. He also donned a cool pair of black boots and some sunglasses.
Before trying on the guises, the "Señorita" stars hit up Verve Coffee Roasters. The dynamic duo packed on plenty of PDA throughout the day and were seen holding hands.
The two sparked romance rumors over the summer after they released their steamy hit. Since then, Cabello has continued to support her main man by attending his concerts. The celebs have also been seen getting cozy on plenty of dates and had viewers on the edge of their seats during their sexy MTV VMAs performance. Earlier this month, they took their PDA to social media and laughed off kissing critics with a sloppy smooch.
BACKGRID
Still, the musicians have played coy when it comes to their official relationship status.
"They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it and fall for each other like nobody is watching," Cabello recently told ELLE. "That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it because I want to protect it."
Here's hoping we'll see a cute couple's costume come October!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?