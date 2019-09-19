Nothing Can Prepare Your Eyes for The Conners Season 2 Family Portrait

You've seen the Conners, the TV family at the center of the appropriately titled The Conners. You've seen their iconic couch quilt. But you've never seen the Conners and their quilt like this before. Prepare your eyes for one mind-mending new photo.

E! News as your exclusive first look at The Conners season two key art and it features the iconic family—Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and DJ (Michael Fishman)—wearing the quilt, on the couch, with the quilt as the background. Your eyes may not recover. The season two tagline? "Hangin' by a thread."

Get it? Quilts, threads, the family always constantly struggling...