Nailed It!'s Nicole Byer Reveals Her Little-Known Passion for Pole Dancing

Nicole Byer is trying to nail... pole dancing.

When she's not hosting the Emmy-nominated Netflix show Nailed It!, the 33-year-old star is learning new tricks on her pole. Sitting down and chatting with E! News, the host didn't hold back about her hobby. "I love a nap, I like shopping, I started pole dancing recently," she began. "I love pole dancing. I have a pole at my house and I'm always swinging on it."

She continued, "It is the hardest thing I've ever attempted to do. People pole dance to be sexy, that's not my goal. I want to aggressively pole dance."

For the Nailed It! host, she said she wants to be so good that it frightens people. "I want someone to see me on a pole and be like, 'She could swing into my house and steal things.' That's what I want," she quipped. "I want to scare people."