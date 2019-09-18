Ralph Lauren's Friends Collection Is an Ode to Rachel Green's Iconic Style

Friends fans, rejoice!

It's safe to say that Ralph Lauren will "be there for you" now that they've dropped an entire collection in honor of Rachel Green's iconic ensembles. The designer brand and Bloomingdale's have teamed up with Warner Bros. to celebrate the beloved show's 25th anniversary. And it's all available to shop now!

Making this collaboration all the more special is the fact that Jennifer Aniston's character used to work at both Bloomingdale's and Ralph Lauren.

The work-to-wear collection features pleated mini skirts, statement-making suits, animal print coats and flirty suede boots that will give you deep nostalgia for '90s and early aughts fashion. In fact, there is a pair of black skinny leather pants that will remind you of the ones Ross famously wore in Season 5.

However, like Rachel, you might need to "get one of those job things," because the pieces from the line range from $39.50 to $2,998.