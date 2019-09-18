Here's Why Tamar Braxton and The Real Ladies Are Still Feuding

The ladies in daytime are keeping it real!

It's been more than three years since news broke that Tamar Braxton would not be reprising her role as a co-host on The Real.

In the months that followed, reports surfaced claiming her sudden departure may have been caused by conflict with her fellow co-hosts at the time. But over the summer, things appeared to be healed when Tamar issued a public apology on social media.

"When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self-inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of The Real, Iyanla Vanzant, old and new friends and whomever else I've EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me," she shared in a now-deleted Instagram. "I don't know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @David.Adefeo."

Sounds nice, right? Ultimately, things took a turn today when Tamar appeared on The Wendy Williams Show.