John Oliver's Best Deep Dives on the PCAs-Nominated Last Week Tonight

If there is one person we wish we had back when we were in our high school civics class, it's John Oliver.

After all, the hilarious comedian has a knack for taking dense political subjects and breaking them down to an understandable level, with some pop culture references included.

His ability to make hard news interesting is why he has so many fans, and why he's nominated for an E! People's Choice Awards in the Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 category.

From tackling subjects that range from net neutrality to the Miss America pageant, the show has discussed dozens of topics since its premiere in 2014. This year, the show has focused more on issues surrounding technology and the Trump administration, condensing months of information into 20-minute videos that help people keep up with a constant news cycle.

